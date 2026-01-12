7 key things that changed for the market overnight - US-Iran conflict to gold, silver prices

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat-to-positive note on Monday, January 12, tracking gains in Asian markets and the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, early trends in Gift Nifty also pointed towards a flat opening on Monday's session, as Gift Nifty was trading at 25,809.50, which is around 7.50 points or 0.1% down from the previous close.

“ Early global cues are mildly supportive. GIFT Nifty indicates a neutral opening, while major Asian markets have opened higher, led by solid advances in Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi. Despite this positive regional setup, Indian markets may continue to trade cautiously, as ongoing trade and tariff-related uncertainties weigh on sentiment, prompting investors to remain selective,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on 12 January 2026

On Friday, both indices - the Sensex and Nifty 50 - closed in the red for the fifth consecutive session amid renewed concerns about US tariffs, cautious sentiment ahead of Q3 earnings, and a continuous outflow of foreign capital.

The Sensex dropped 605 points, or 0.72%, to close at 83,576.24, while the Nifty 50 declined 194 points, or 0.75%, to finish at 25,683.30. Broader markets also stayed under pressure, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.90% and the Smallcap index sliding 1.74%.

"Indian benchmark indices continued their decline for a fifth consecutive session on January 9, with the Nifty falling below the 25,700 mark. Domestic markets remained in a risk-off mode amid persistent uncertainty over US–India tariff talks and escalating geopolitical tensions, especially concerns over potential US trade measures linked to Russia-related sanctions. Additionally, investors are keeping an eye ahead of key Q3FY26 IT earnings scheduled for release on Monday,” said brokerage firm Bajaj Broking.

Advertisement

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex and Nifty 50 movement today: Asian markets Asian markets began the week on a positive note on Monday, following gains on Wall Street after a US jobs report showed weaker-than-expected job creation in December, even as the unemployment rate declined, pointing to continued strength in the labour market.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71%, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.83% and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.4%. Japanese markets remained closed due to a holiday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised for a higher open, with futures trading at 26,408 compared with the previous close of 26,231.79.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty pointed towards a flat opening on Monday's session, as Gift Nifty was trading at 25,809.50, which is around 7.50 points or 0.1% down from the previous close.

Advertisement

Wall Street On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.65% to finish at a record high of 6,966.28, also marking a fresh all-time intraday peak during the session.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.81% to 23,671.35, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 237.96 points, or 0.48%, to close at a new record level of 49,504.07.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US-Iran conflict President Donald Trump has been considering various measures against Iran following its harsh crackdown on protesters, which human rights organisations claim has resulted in more than 500 deaths.

Trump has publicly stated that he could respond if Iranian authorities were responsible for killing demonstrators opposing the country’s theocratic rule, as protests continued into a second week despite an intensifying crackdown.

In response, Iran warned on Sunday that U.S. and Israeli military bases in the region could be viewed as “legitimate targets” should any military action be taken.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Prices Oil prices were largely steady on Monday, with investors monitoring the risk of supply disruptions from OPEC member Iran as protests intensified. In contrast, moves to swiftly restart Venezuelan oil exports helped cap any upside.

Brent crude futures edged down 5 cents to $63.29 per barrel by 0131 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 6 cents to $59.06 per barrel.

Gold and silver prices Gold surged to an all-time high after the US Justice Department warned of a possible criminal indictment against the Federal Reserve, while escalating protests in Iran sustained heightened geopolitical tensions. Bullion climbed to nearly $4,600 an ounce on Monday.

Gold was up 1.7% at $4,585.39 an ounce. Silver rallied 4.6% after jumping almost 10% last week, while palladium and platinum also posted gains.

Advertisement

US Dollar The U.S. dollar eased from a one-month high in early Monday trade after U.S. prosecutors launched a criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, heightening friction with the Trump administration. The dollar index was down 0.3% at 98.899, breaking a five-session winning run.