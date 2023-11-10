7 of 10 Adani Group companies reported net profit growth in Q2; check full list
Ambuja Cements achieved a 1835% jump in net profit, while Adani Power achieved a 848% YoY jump in net profit. Adani Green Energy reported a 149% surge in net profit. The company's revenue surged by 87% YoY.
In Q2FY24 (second quarter), 7 of the 10 listed Adani Group companies reported net profit growth. Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material flagship company of the Adani Group, emerged as the top performer among group companies, achieving a stellar 1835% jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹987 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
