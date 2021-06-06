Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >7 of top-10 most valued Indian firms add over 1.15tn to m-cap, RIL lead gainer

7 of top-10 most valued Indian firms add over 1.15tn to m-cap, RIL lead gainer

Premium
Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.17 points or 1.31%
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 PTI

Reliance Industries added 60,668.47 crore to take its valuation to 13,88,718.41 crore and Bajaj Finance's valuation jumped 23,178.02 crore to 3,61,767.29 crore

NEW DELHI : Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,15,898.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries grabbing the top spot.

Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,15,898.82 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries grabbing the top spot.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.17 points or 1.31%.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.17 points or 1.31%.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed rise in their valuation.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation declined.

Reliance Industries added 60,668.47 crore to take its valuation to 13,88,718.41 crore and Bajaj Finance's valuation jumped 23,178.02 crore to 3,61,767.29 crore.

The market capitalisation of HDFC gained 14,521.98 crore to 4,72,940.60 crore and that of State Bank of India rose by 10,307.93 crore to reach 3,86,971.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added 4,428.97 crore to take its valuation to 5,50,191.47 crore and the mcap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 2,002.21 crore to 3,58,851.88 crore. HDFC Bank added 791.24 crore to reach 8,28,341.24 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined by 8,351.83 crore to 5,90,252.27 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services dipped 351.41 crore to 11,62,667.33 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation went lower by 208.16 crore to 4,44,963.18 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!