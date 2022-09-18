A total of seven stocks will be in focus during this week's trading sessions as they will turn ex-bonus ahead of the record date. These stocks are offering one bonus equity share to their eligible shareholders. Typically, a listed company distributes bonus shares on their existing equity shares to current shareholders for free of cost. A listed company issues bonus shares due to free reserves and surplus and adding fresh capital. The face value remains the same post bonus issue.

These seven companies are -- Shubham Polyspin, Alphalogic Techsys, Eclerx Services, IFL Enterprises, Choice International, Ruby Mills, and JMD Ventures.

Check list

Shubham Polyspin

Shubham Polyspin is a highly experienced manufacturer of polypropylene products like PP yarn, narrow fabrics, etc.

The company has set September 22 as the record date for its bonus issue in the ratio of 1:10. This means, that eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share having a face value of ₹10 each for the existing ten equity share at ₹10 fully paid-up.

It will turn ex-bonus on September 21.

On BSE, the company's shares stood at ₹118.35 apiece down by 4.98% on Friday.

Alphalogic Techsys

Pune-based Alphalogic is into software and consulting with customers spread over 30 countries. The company has expertise in Ruby on Rails, Java, Swift and Objective-C, AngularJS, HTML5, and others.

On Friday, the shares closed at ₹64.60 apiece up by ₹4.96% on BSE.

The company has announced a bonus issue of a 1:2 ratio. Eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share against two existing equity shares. September 21 is set as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus shares.

Thereby, the shares will turn ex-bonus on September 21.

Eclerx Services

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies.

To determine eligible shareholders for bonus issues in the ratio of 1:2, the company fixed September 22 as the record date.

eClerx will offer one bonus share for every existing 2 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each.

On BSE, the company's shares closed at ₹2,243.70 apiece down by ₹83.30 or 3.58%. The company's market cap is ₹7,589.64 crore.

The company's shares will turn ex-bonus on September 21.

IFL Enterprises

The company is involved in the business of acquisition, trading of shares, stocks, bonds, etc. It also carries on the business of all kinds of fabrics and other similar products.

On BSE, IFL shares closed at ₹164.85 apiece on Friday flat compared to the previous closing.

The company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which means, one bonus equity share for every existing 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each.

The company fixed September 21 as the record date for the bonus issue.

Just like above-mentioned stocks, IFL shares will also turn ex-bonus on September 21.

Choice International

Choice International is one of India's leading Financial Services conglomerates catering to not only India but also the entire Globe.

On BSE, the company's shares closed at ₹461.05 apiece down by 1.98% on Friday.

The company will determine eligible shareholders for bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1 on the record date of September 23.

Eligible shareholders will receive one bonus equity share on every existing one equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each.

Ahead of the record date, Choice Int shares will turn ex-bonus on September 22.

Ruby Mills

The company is a leader and maker of pure and blended fabrics. Its product range of premium quality fabrics includes Cotton, Polyester, and Viscose among others.

It has fixed September 25 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1.

Shareholders whose names appear in the register of the company will receive one bonus equity share on every existing one equity share having a face value of ₹5 each.

As September 25 is on a weekend, thereby, Ruby Mills shares will turn ex-bonus on September 23.

On BSE, Ruby Mills shares closed at ₹672.80 apiece down by 1.72% on Friday.

JMD Ventures

JMD is an Indian business conglomerate having revenues of more than 2 billion rupees and having a diversified business portfolio spanning different industries viz a viz entertainment, digital, ecommerce, education, distribution, retail, investment, infrastructure, media, trading & services sectors.

On BSE, JMD shares closed at ₹14.20 apiece higher by 1.94% on Friday.

The company has fixed September 23 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1.

Eligible shareholders will receive 1 new equity share as a bonus on every existing 1 equity share.

Ahead of the record date, the shares will turn ex-bonus on September 23.

Bonus shares

The ex-bonus is an important date for investors to be eligible for bonus shares. To be eligible for bonus shares, an investor should buy the stocks of a company at least one day or two days before the ex-date. This is because of the T+1 and T+2 settlement cycle.

Companies like Alphalogic, JMD Ventures and IFL Enterprises will turn ex-bonus on the same day as the record date due to their settlement cycle being 'T+1' type.

Notably, under the T+1 option, the shares you bought will get credited to your Demat account in 24 hours. Meanwhile, under the T+2 option, the shares you bought will get credited to your Demat account after two days.