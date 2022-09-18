7 stocks to turn ex-bonus this week. Check list here5 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 04:09 PM IST
- Typically, a listed company distributes bonus shares on their existing equity shares to current shareholders for free.
A total of seven stocks will be in focus during this week's trading sessions as they will turn ex-bonus ahead of the record date. These stocks are offering one bonus equity share to their eligible shareholders. Typically, a listed company distributes bonus shares on their existing equity shares to current shareholders for free of cost. A listed company issues bonus shares due to free reserves and surplus and adding fresh capital. The face value remains the same post bonus issue.