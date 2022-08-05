7 stocks to turn ex-dividend next week on Monday: Check if you own any

On Monday of next week, the following stocks will begin trading ex-dividend: D. B. Corp Limited, ICICI Bank, Castrol India Limited, Honeywell Automation India Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Cipla Ltd, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited.
On Monday of next week, the following stocks will begin trading ex-dividend: D. B. Corp Limited, ICICI Bank, Castrol India Limited, Honeywell Automation India Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Cipla Ltd, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Board of Directors of each of these corporations fixed the 10th of August 2022 as the record date to determine the shareholders' eligibility for dividend purposes. However, because the stock market will be closed on August 9 due to Muharram, the above-mentioned stocks will go ex-dividend on Monday, August 8th.
The shares of DB Corp, closed today at ₹90.80 with an upside gap of 0.83% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen by 3.35% so far in 2022.
ICICI Bank
The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank have said in a regulatory filing that “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on April 23, 2022 have considered and recommended payment of final dividend of ₹5 per equity share (250%) of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend, as recommended by the Board, if approved at the Twenty-Eighth Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 30, 2022, will be paid to those shareholders, holding equity shares in physical form, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Bank and in respect of equity shares held in dematerialised form to all beneficial owners as per the details furnished by the Depositories as on the Record date i.e. as on the close of August 10, 2022."
The shares of ICICI Bank closed today at ₹838.20 apiece, up by 2.19% from the previous close.
Castrol India Limited
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 1 August 2022, inter-alia declared an Interim Dividend of INR 3/- per equity share of INR 5/- each for financial year ending 31 December 2022. As intimated vide our letter dated 12 July 2022, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 10 August 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Wednesday, 31 August 2022."
The shares of Castrol India Limited closed today at ₹116.90 apiece, up by 1.61% from the previous close. On a YTD basis the stock has fallen 5.76% so far in 2022.
Honeywell Automation India Limited
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is further to inform you that the Record Date for the purpose of payment of final dividend will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022. As informed earlier, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2022, had recommended a dividend of INR 90/- (Rupees Ninety only) per Equity Share for the financial year 2021-22. The said dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid on Friday, September 2, 2022."
The shares of Honeywell Automation India Ltd closed today at ₹40,355.00 apiece, down by 2.41% from the previous close. On a YTD basis the stock has fallen 5.06% so far in 2022.
Alkem Laboratories Limited
The company said in a regulatory filing that The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 13th May, 2022, has, inter alia: recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and fixed 10th August, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders, shall be paid on and from 30th August, 2022."
The shares of Alkem Laboratories Ltd closed today at ₹3,100.20 apiece, down by 1.63% from the previous close. The stock has fallen 14.86% so far in 2022 on a YTD basis.
Cipla Ltd
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is further to our letter dated 10th May, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have inter-alia recommended final dividend of ₹5/- per equity share (face value ₹2 /- per equity share) for FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th August, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Company has fixed the 'Record Date' for determining the member eligible for payment of final dividend, as follows: In respect of shares held in physical form, to all those members whose names will appear in the Company's Register of Members as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022.In respect of shares held in de materialised form, the dividend will be payable based on beneficial ownership as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022."
The shares of Cipla Ltd closed today at ₹1,033.60 apiece, down by 1.04% from the previous close. On a YTD basis the stock has gained 11.08% so far in 2022.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited
The Board of Directors have said in a regulatory filing that “The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive equity dividend of Rs.2.00 per share (i.e. @ 20% on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend, if approved by the members at the AGM, will be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days of its approval."
The shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited closed today at ₹269.40 apiece, up by 1.03% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 160.79% so far in 2022.