7 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited

Lumax Auto Technologies has announced a 175.00% equity dividend at a face value of ₹2, or ₹3.5 per share, for the fiscal year that ended March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹205.80 is 1.70 per cent. As per the BSE exchange filing “The Company has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date/Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolution(s) as set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM and Further, Monday, July 11, 2022 has been fixed for ascertaining shareholders eligible for payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22."