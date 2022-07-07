7 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Investors interested in dividend stocks market should pay close attention to the shares of Pressman Advertising, Jubilant FoodWorks, Sundaram Finance, Onward Technologies, Titan Company Limited, Lumax Auto Technologies Limited, and Lumax Industries Limited as they will go ex-dividend tomorrow.
Investors interested in dividend stocks should pay close attention to the shares of Pressman Advertising, Jubilant FoodWorks, Sundaram Finance, Onward Technologies, Titan Company Limited, Lumax Auto Technologies Limited, and Lumax Industries Limited as they will go ex-dividend tomorrow. All of these companies have set 11th July as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend. As the market will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, the ex-dividend date for the stocks is falling tomorrow on 8th July 2022 which means that the stocks will trade tomorrow without the amount of the upcoming dividend payment.
Pressman Advertising Ltd
Pressman Advertising has announced a 50.00 per cent equity dividend at a face value of ₹2, or ₹1 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. The dividend yield at the present share price of ₹40.45 is 2.47 per cent. As per the BSE exchange filing “The Company has fixed Monday, July 11, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The final dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of tax at source."
The stock gained 3.98 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 38.90 and closed today at Rs. 40.45. The stock has climbed 20.57 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022 so far.
Jubilant FoodWorks
On 17th June 2022, the company informed BSE by saying that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Monday, July 11, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible for Dividend of ₹1.20/- (i.e. 60%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22."
Jubilant FoodWorks shares closed today at ₹570.85 level apiece, up by 1.40% from its previous close of ₹562.95. In the year 2022, the stock has fallen 21.89% so far according to YTD data.
Sundaram Finance Ltd
The company has said in stock exchange filings that “The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹10/-per share (100%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2022, on the paid-up capital of ₹111.10 cr. This, together with the interim dividend of ₹10/-per share (100%) paid on 4th March 2022 will make a total dividend of ₹20/-per share (200%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or after 28th July 2022 to those shareholders whose names stand on the Register of Members of the Company as on 11th July 2022."
The shares of Sundaram Finance closed today at ₹1,879 a piece, up by 2.70% from its previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 23.67% so far in 2022.
Onward Technologies Ltd
Onward Technologies has announced a 30.00 per cent equity dividend at a face value of ₹10, or ₹3 per share, for the fiscal year that ended March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹286 is 1.04 per cent. For the purpose of dividend, the company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Members who hold shares as on the record date i.e. Monday, July 11, 2022 shall be entitled for dividend subject to the approval of the Members in 31st AGM and voting (including remote e- voting) for the AGM."
The shares of Onward Technologies closed today at ₹286 level, up by 2.90% from its previous close of ₹277.95.
Titan Company Limited
The company has informed stock exchanges by saying that “The Board has recommended a Dividend of ₹7.50 per Equity Share of ₹1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company." The company has fixed 11th July as the record date and hence the stock shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow.
The stock closed on the NSE at ₹2,129.95 level today, up by 5.78% from its previous close of ₹2013.55.
Lumax Auto Technologies Limited
Lumax Auto Technologies has announced a 175.00% equity dividend at a face value of ₹2, or ₹3.5 per share, for the fiscal year that ended March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹205.80 is 1.70 per cent. As per the BSE exchange filing “The Company has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date/Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolution(s) as set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM and Further, Monday, July 11, 2022 has been fixed for ascertaining shareholders eligible for payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22."
The stock closed today at ₹205.80 up by 9.24% from its previous close of ₹188.40. YTD, the stock has surged 27.19% so far in 2022.
Lumax Industries Limited
For the fiscal year that concluded in March 2022, Lumax Industries Limited has announced an equity dividend of ₹13.5 per share. At the present share price of ₹1390, the dividend yield is 0.97 per cent. “The Company has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date/Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolution(s) set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM and Monday, July 11, 2022 for ascertaining the list of shareholders eligible for Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22," the company has said in BSE filing.
The stock closed at ₹1,390 up by 0.98% from its previous close. YTD, the stock has surged 16.87% so far in 2022.