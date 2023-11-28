9 things that changed for the Indian stock market over the weekend - Gift Nifty to Shein US IPO
The Indian stock market opens after long weekend. On Friday, the indices ended flat with IT and FMCG stocks sliding. GIFT Nifty was trading higher by 6 points, or 0.03%, at 19,862.5 early morning on Tuesday, signaling a flat start for the Indian stock market.
The Indian stock market will open today after a long weekend as the exchanges were shut on Monday due to a public holiday. On Friday, the benchmark equity indices - Nifty 50 and Sensex - ended flat weighed by a slide in information technology (IT) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks in the midst of mixed global cues. On the other hand, metal, pharma, and bank stocks rose.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started