7 things that changed for the Indian stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow Jones’ record close to ECB rate pause
India stock market: Global market cues remain supportive with the Asian markets trading higher and US stock indices ending on a strong note overnight.
India stock market: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to continue the rally towards record high following positive global cues amid optimism over dovish monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.
