7 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow Jones' rally, OPEC output cut to India GDP growth
Asian markets traded lower while the US stocks ended mixed overnight as Wall Street saw a late-day rebound in trading. The S&P 500 notched one of its biggest November rallies on record.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday as better than expected domestic GDP growth may lift sentiment amid mixed global cues.
