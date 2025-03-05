₹7 to ₹1400: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹2 crore in 21 years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in multibagger stocks can yield significant returns, but investors often struggle to decide which stocks to choose.

Let's take a look at the share price of GE Vernova T&D India, which has rewarded its investors with multibagger returns.

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 21 years ago and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹2 crore.

GE Vernova T&D India share price history The share price of GE Vernova T&D India is trading 2.35 per cent higher on Wednesday, March 5. At 10:10 am, the stock touched an intraday high to ₹1,409 apiece on BSE.

Looking at the history of GE Vernova T&D India stock, the shares have proven to be wealth creating machine for its long-term investors as it has risen over 1000 per cent in over five years. The stock has gained as much as 43.60 per cent in past one year.

However, the stock has failed to impress short-term investors. GE Vernova T&D India share price has descended over 13.96 per cent in last six months and 18.50 per cent in over a month.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has plunged 31.60 per cent, falling from ₹2,045 to current market price.

GE Vernova T&D India financial overview GE Vernova T&D India Ltd announced on Wednesday, February 5, that its net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, surged by 189 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹142.7 crore, compared to ₹49.3 crore in Q3 FY24.

Operational revenue grew by 27.8 per cent, reaching ₹1,073.7 crore compared to ₹840 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's EBITDA surged by 84.1 per cent to ₹179.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, up from ₹96.5 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 16.7 per cent, an increase from 11.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

In the third quarter of FY25, GE Vernova recorded order bookings of ₹2,080 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent decrease from ₹2,370 crore in the quarter ending December 2023.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd specialises in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, providing engineering, manufacturing, project management, and supply of products and solutions for electricity transmission, including power transformers, circuit breakers, switchgear, substation automation equipment, and more, across a range of voltage levels from medium to ultra-high voltage; previously known as GE T&D India Ltd, it is a subsidiary of the global energy company GE Vernova.