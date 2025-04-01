₹7 to ₹5600: THIS Tata Group multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹8 crore in 23 years

Multibagger penny stock: Tata Group's retail arm Trent is one such stock which has given multibagger returns to its investors in the long run. The multibagger penny stock, which was once priced at ₹7 in 2003, is now currently trading at ₹5,600 apiece.

Trent share price has skyrocketed by an astonishing 79,628 per cent in last 23 years. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 23 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹8 crore.

Trent share price movement Trent share price is up 5 per cent on Tuesday's trading session despite weak market sentiments.

In the last five years, this multibagger stock has generated returns exceeding 1,100%, reinforcing its status as a high-yield investment. This means that an investment of ₹1 lakh five years ago would have significantly grown into ₹12.4 lakh.

However, the Tata Group stock has remained volatile in recent times. The penny stock has risen over 44 per cent in last one year, however, has descended 26.58 per cent in last six months, failing to impress short-term investors.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has descended 20.92 per cent, from ₹7,068.05 to the current market price.

Trent's financial overview The company’s consolidated net profit rose by 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹496.5 crore in Q3FY25, up from ₹370.6 crore in Q3FY24. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 48 per cent from ₹335 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY25).

Total income for the quarter reached ₹4,715.6 crore, reflecting a 33 per cent YoY growth from ₹3,546.95 crore in the corresponding period last year. Compared to the previous quarter (Q2FY25), revenue saw a 12% rise from ₹4,204.65 crore.

The company sustained a stable gross margin for its key retail brands, Westside and Zudio. The operating EBIT margin for Q3FY25 stood at 13.1 per cent, slightly lower than the 13.3 per cent recorded in Q3FY24.