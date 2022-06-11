7 upcoming dividend stocks to watch next week

R Systems International

For the purpose of dividend the company has said in the BSE exchange filing that “This is with reference to Regulation 30, 42, 43 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on June 01, 2022, commenced at 08:45 A.M. and concluded at 9:35 A.M. has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2022 at the rate of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each. Interim Dividend for the year 2022 will be paid on or before June 30, 2022 to those shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members and as beneficial owners in the depositories, determined with reference to the book closure from June 16, 2022 to June 20, 2022 (both days inclusive)."