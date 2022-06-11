7 upcoming dividend stocks to watch next week

For the upcoming week of June, stock market players can look at the shares of R Systems International, Tinplate Company of India, KEC International, Canara Bank, Newgen Software Technologies, Apollo Tyres, and MPS for dividend purposes, as dividend stocks may be used as a defensive in the current volatile market.
R Systems International
For the purpose of dividend the company has said in the BSE exchange filing that “This is with reference to Regulation 30, 42, 43 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of R Systems International Limited at its meeting held on June 01, 2022, commenced at 08:45 A.M. and concluded at 9:35 A.M. has inter-alia approved the payment of Interim Dividend for the year 2022 at the rate of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each. Interim Dividend for the year 2022 will be paid on or before June 30, 2022 to those shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members and as beneficial owners in the depositories, determined with reference to the book closure from June 16, 2022 to June 20, 2022 (both days inclusive)."
The stock’s last traded price was ₹227.10 and in 2022 the stock has fallen over 28% so far.
Tinplate Company of India
For the purpose of a final dividend of ₹40 the company has informed BSE by saying that “the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, June 17, 2022 to Monday, July 4, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 103rd AGM and payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to tax deducted at source, if approved by the Members at the 103rd AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, July 4, 2022."
The last traded price of the stock was ₹356.25 down by 0.098% from its previous close of ₹356.
KEC International
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 03, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, for approval by the Members at the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio - Visual Means (OAVM). Other relevant details are being provided in the notice of AGM, which will be issued in due course of time. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, June 16, 2022, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM."
If approved at the upcoming AGM, the dividend will be paid on or before Saturday, July 30, 2022, to those shareholders whose names appear in the company's record book on the record date.
Canara Bank
Canara Bank's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share (i.e. 65 per cent) of face value of Rs. 10/ apiece to shareholders for the fiscal year 2021-22. The record date has been set for Thursday, June 16, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 15, 2022.
Newgen Software Technologies
The company's Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4.5/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e., 45 percent on the paid-up equity share capital) for the fiscal year 2021-22. The record date is June 16, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 15, 2022.
Apollo Tyres
The Board of Directors of Apollo Tyres Ltd recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3.25 of face value of Re. 1 each (i.e. 325 percent) for FY22 at its meeting on May 12, 2022, with the record date set for June 17, 2022. The stock will go ex-dividend on June 16, 2022.
MPS Ltd
For the purpose of dividend the company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of INR 30 per Equity Share of INR 10 each of the Company, which shall be paid/dispatched within 5 working days from the conclusion of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, The Board has fixed Monday, June 20, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021- 22."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 17th June 2022.