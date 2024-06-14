70% of Nifty Realty stocks delivered multibagger returns in one year with Sobha leading the pack; check others
Looking at the yearly performance, 7 out of the 10 stocks in Nifty Realty achieved multibagger returns in last one year. Sobha led the pack with a remarkable gain of nearly 290%, followed by Prestige Estates Projects with a gain of 238%.
In recent years, real estate stocks have distinctly excelled in the Indian financial markets. Setting new record highs and consistently achieving significant milestones became a regular occurrence for the majority of stocks in this sector.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started