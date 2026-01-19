70% returns in six months! Small-cap stock Mangalam Worldwide jumps despite stock market crash

Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL), a leading fully integrated stainless-steel manufacturer, saw its share price rally 7% in Monday's trade to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹295.95 apiece on the NSE, even as the Indian stock market remained under pressure.

The rally in the small-cap stock seems to have been triggered following the release of the company’s December quarter performance. The company, in its regulatory filing on Friday, reported a 74% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹14.09 crore in Q3. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹8.08 crore.

On the top line, consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹350.56 crore, marking a 29% improvement over ₹271.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter. On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹26 crore in Q3 crore, with margins expanding by 128 basis points to 7.59% in Q3FY26 from 6.31% in Q3FY25.

For the nine months ended December 31, the company’s consolidated net profit and revenue improved by 65% and 28% to ₹34.77 crore and ₹948.48 crore, respectively, as per the company’s Q3 earnings filing.

Commenting on the performance, Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide Limited, said, “Our Q3 FY26 performance reflects a steady focus on operational efficiency, cost management, and disciplined execution. During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our integrated capabilities while also progressing on our sustainability initiatives, including our renewable energy efforts.”

As we enter the final quarter of the financial year, we remain focused on maintaining operational stability and advancing our long-term growth priorities, he further added.

The company said it has taken a step towards strengthening its renewable energy footprint by proceeding with the installation of a 10.4 MW DC ground-mounted solar power plant for captive consumption at its Halol unit.

“The project will be set up at Village Handod, Taluka Karjan, District Vadodara, Gujarat, on land taken on a long-term lease of 25 years. This installation is expected to substantially enhance the company’s renewable energy generation and support its sustainability objectives,” the company said.

With this latest installation, the company expects its total solar capacity to increase to 11.6 MW.

Mangalam Worldwide share price trend The company’s shares have remained in a bull run since July 2025, having gained 74% since then. The rally also contributed to a 70% jump in six months, 161% in three years, and a massive 182% in the last five-year period.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed 2025 with a robust surge of 61%, extending its annual gains to the third consecutive year.