700% in 5 years! Multibagger logistics stock in focus after receipt of order from PSU stock BHEL

Shares multibagger small-cap stock of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are likely to remain in focus on Monday, 22 June, after the company announced that it has secured a fresh import break-bulk logistics mandate from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), further strengthening its long-standing relationship with the state-owned engineering and manufacturing major.

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The logistics company said the project involves the transportation of 13 over-dimensional cargo (ODC) units, each weighing 89 metric tonnes, from Italy to India. The total value of the order is approximately ₹4 crore, including handling charges.

Tiger Logistics noted that the latest contract reinforces BHEL's confidence in its project logistics capabilities. The company added that it currently has several BHEL projects under execution, while 28 machine components allocated during the previous financial year have already been delivered in line with project specifications and timelines.

Order details According to the company's exchange filing, the contract has been awarded by BHEL, a domestic entity, and relates to ocean freight and handling charges for the transportation of heavy cargo from Italy to India. The project is expected to be executed over a tentative period of six months. The order size is approximately ₹4 crore. The company clarified that neither the promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

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Tiger Logistics has been associated with BHEL across a wide range of specialised logistics services, including customs clearance, warehousing, transportation, FCL and LCL exports and imports, air freight, break bulk cargo and over-dimensional cargo movements. The company said it has consistently supported BHEL's supply chain requirements through customised logistics solutions across multiple geographies.

Commenting on the development, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman and Managing Director of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, said: “Our continued association with large PSUs reflects the trust built over years of successfully executing complex and high-value logistics assignments. Industrial projects of this scale require meticulous planning, specialized handling capabilities, and seamless international coordination. We are proud to remain committed to delivering efficient, reliable, world-class logistics solutions that contribute to nation-building.”

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The company said the latest mandate highlights its growing presence in the industrial project logistics segment, where it has been building expertise in handling heavy-lift, break-bulk and over-dimensional cargo movements for engineering, energy, infrastructure and government-sector projects.

Tiger Logistics share performance The small-cap stock has been in the green in recent times. It has added 41% in the last 3 months but lost 5% in the past 6 months and 38% in the last 1 year. However, in the long-term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, rallying over 700% in 5 years.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹59.84 in June 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹22.87 in March 2026.

On Friday, it ended 0.14% higher at ₹35.20 on BSE.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.