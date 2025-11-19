700% rally in 5 years! Multibagger engineering stock trades in the green in a range-bound market

Azad India Mobility share price rose by a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, November 19, in a range-bound market. The small-cap stock opened at ₹161.40 against its previous close of ₹159.85 and rose to an intraday high of ₹161.45.

Azad India Mobility Q2 results Azad India Mobility announced strong earnings for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2025.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2025, the company reported consolidated revenues at ₹20 crore, up 150 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from nearly ₹8 crore in Q1FY26. The PAT came in at ₹0.23 crore in Q2FY26, up 240 per cent QoQ.

For H1 FY26, the consolidated revenue was ₹27.91 crore, up 4,098 per cent YoY. PAT for the same period was reported at ₹0.30 crore against ₹4.45 lakh YoY.

Azad India Mobility offers a diverse portfolio of electric buses. The company’s product lineup includes city buses, intercity coaches, airport buses, etc.

The company’s manufacturing facility is located near Bengaluru, India, with a production capacity of 500 electric buses per year, catering to diverse mobility needs across public and private sectors.

Azad India Mobility share price trend Over the last year, the stock has declined nearly 6 per cent compared to a 9 per cent rise in the equity benchmark Sensex.

However, over the last two years, the stock has delivered a robust multibagger return of 664 per cent. In the five-year period, the stock has surged 696 per cent.

The stock recently hit a 52-week high of ₹176.80 on November 3 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹86.90 on January 17 this year.

