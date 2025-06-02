700% rally in five years! Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps despite stock market crash

Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹50, Rathi Steel and Power Limited , that has risen 700% rally in five years, giving Multibagger returns to investors gained during morning trades on Monday despite stock market crash.

Small-cap stock below ₹ 50, Rathi Steel and Power Q4 results update Small-cap stock below ₹50, Rathi Steel and Power on Friday post market hours had declared its financial performance for the Quarter ending March '2025.

Small-cap stock below ₹50, Rathi Steel and Power Net profit for the January-July Quarter at ₹3.80 Crore jumped multifold as compared to ₹0.27 crore reported in the January- March 2024 quarter.

Rathi Steel and Power saw a sharp improvement in operating performance that led to the rise in net profit. Small-cap stock below ₹50, Rathi Steel and Power Earnings before Interest, Tax , Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹8.06 Crore reported during the Q4 for financial Year 2025 almost doubled compared to ₹4.11 crore reported by Rathi Steel and Power during the Q4 of Financial year 2024.

The revenues reported by Rathi Steel and Power during quarter ending March 2025 at ₹149.75 Crore grew 26% year on year compared tp ₹118.52 crore in the year ago March 2024 quarter.

Small-cap stock below ₹ 50, Rathi Steel and Power- Business Updates The company carried out a cost-optimization exercise and upgraded its plant during the fiscal year.

The company resumed production of TMT bars at its TMT Rolling Mill division in March and April of 2025. As a result, the company will be able to revitalize its dealer network and brand equity, produce additional revenue, and sweat out its idle assets., Rathi Steel and Power highlighted

For its SS 550 and SS 500 Reinforcement Bars, the company was granted permission by the BIS to use the BIS standards mark. This accreditation permits the business to produce and market this ground-breaking product while guaranteeing adherence to national quality requirements.

Small-cap stock below ₹ 50, Rathi Steel and Power share price movement Small-cap stock below ₹50, Rathi Steel and Power share price opened at ₹32.50 on the BSE on Monday and gained further more to ₹32.99 levels, which marked intraday gains of 4.7% compared to previous days closing price of ₹4.7%

The gains in Small-cap stock below ₹50, Rathi Steel and Power share prices were despite Stock Market Crash and on a day when Sensex was downmore than 0.7%

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

