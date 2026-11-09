700% return in 5 years: KP Energy share price rallies 20% to hit upper circuit ahead of Q2 results 2026- Check details

Shares of KP Energy rallied 20% and hit an upper circuit on Monday ahead of the upcoming results announcement for its quarterly earnings. The power generation company is set to announce its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 this week.

The power stock closed 19.99% higher at ₹204.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,389.52 crore on Monday.

KP Energy share price hits upper circuit amid trading volume surge KP Energy shares hit upper circuit after sharp surge in trading volume on Monday. The stock saw a more than 10.16 times surge in trading volumes. At 12:29 pm, a total of 34,674 shares had been traded during the session.

KP Energy Q2 results schedule The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, November 13. The board will consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

KP Energy share price trend The stock closed 19.99% higher at ₹204.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,389.52 crore on Monday. Its share price value surged to its 52-week high level of ₹441.00 per share on May 8, 2026 and dipped to 52-week low of ₹154.80 per share on November 2, 2026.

The power stock has delivered 27.26% return in one week, 29.43% return in two weeks. However, the stock has showcased negative returns over the past few years. KP Energy’s share price value has declined 51.50% in one year and 65% in two years. Apart from last two year returns, the stock has delivered 725% return in five years and around 1449% return in ten years.