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700% return in 5 years: KP Energy share price rallies 20% to hit upper circuit ahead of Q2 results 2026- Check details

KP Energy shares surged 19.99% to 204.95 on Monday, hitting the upper circuit as trading volume rose more than tenfold ahead of the company’s Q2 FY27 results. Its board is scheduled to review the results on November 13.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Nov 2026, 05:48 PM IST
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KP Energy share price hit upper circuit on Monday, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
KP Energy share price hit upper circuit on Monday, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
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Shares of KP Energy rallied 20% and hit an upper circuit on Monday ahead of the upcoming results announcement for its quarterly earnings. The power generation company is set to announce its second quarter result for the financial year 2026-27 this week.

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The power stock closed 19.99% higher at 204.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,389.52 crore on Monday.

KP Energy share price hits upper circuit amid trading volume surge

KP Energy shares hit upper circuit after sharp surge in trading volume on Monday. The stock saw a more than 10.16 times surge in trading volumes. At 12:29 pm, a total of 34,674 shares had been traded during the session.

KP Energy Q2 results schedule

The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, November 13. The board will consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

KP Energy share price trend

The stock closed 19.99% higher at 204.95 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,389.52 crore on Monday. Its share price value surged to its 52-week high level of 441.00 per share on May 8, 2026 and dipped to 52-week low of 154.80 per share on November 2, 2026.

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The power stock has delivered 27.26% return in one week, 29.43% return in two weeks. However, the stock has showcased negative returns over the past few years. KP Energy’s share price value has declined 51.50% in one year and 65% in two years. Apart from last two year returns, the stock has delivered 725% return in five years and around 1449% return in ten years.

The company reported a net profit of 25.95 crore in Q1FY27 against 77.98 crore reported in the March quarter of FY26. Its net revenue from operations stood at 516.56 crore in Q1FY27 against 626.78 crore in Q4FY26.

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