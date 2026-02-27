700% return in six years! Multibagger AI stock jumps over 3% despite stock market crash

Multibagger AI stock Affle 3i share price jumped over 4% on Friday, February 27 amid weak stock market trends. The AI stock has been in focus after the company in Q3 FY26, marking its 11th consecutive quarter of sequential growth on topline & EBITDA and 7th consecutive quarter of EBITDA margin expansion.

Earlier this month, Affle 3i reported a revenue of ₹718 crore for Q3 FY26, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 19.2% and a quarterly rise of 10.9%. EBITDA was reported at ₹163 crore, which is a 24.1% growth compared to the previous year and an 11.6% increase from the last quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) reached ₹119 crore, a 19.1% improvement year-on-year. CPCU revenue amounted to ₹714 crore, indicating a year-on-year growth of 19.6% and a quarterly increase of 12.9%, as per exchange filing.

Revenue from India and Global Emerging Markets accounted for 73.9% of the total and grew by 19.8% YoY and 11% QoQ, while Developed Markets represented 26.1%, showing growth of 17.8% YoY and 10.9% QoQ.

The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 22.7% in Q3 FY26. Over the nine-month period, operating cash flow totaled ₹254 crore, resulting in an OCF-to-PAT ratio of 75.8%, as per exchange filing.

Affle 3i Ltd pointed out various obstacles despite its growth trajectory. The firm stated that the full-quarter effect of real money gaming regulations in India negatively impacted revenue performance during the period.

Furthermore, increased inventory and data costs, which surged to 62.4%, exerted pressure on gross margins. The company also highlighted that its ratio of operating cash flow to profit after tax was temporarily affected by a rise in collection days from agencies, influencing short-term cash conversion, according to filing.

Affle mentioned that it is actively investing in data capabilities and advertising inventory to foster growth in international markets. While these investments are anticipated to enhance its long-term growth potential, they may impact short-term profitability and margins.

The company also warned that geopolitical events and wider economic uncertainties represent significant risks that could affect advertising demand, potentially impacting revenue clarity and growth momentum in the upcoming quarters.

Affle 3i share price today Affle 3i share price today opened at ₹1,330 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,385, and an intraday low of ₹1,321.10 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Affle 3i share price have gained in today's session, the formation on the daily chart resembles an bullish engulfing and if prices sustains above ₹1,380 than there may be short term bounce towards 1,480 levels, on flip side ₹1,300 is immediate support.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.