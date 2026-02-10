7000% return in 3 years: Elitecon International share price hits 5% upper circuit for third straight day

Elitecon International share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit on Tuesday, extending gains for the third straight session, led by strong buying interest. Elitecon International shares were up as much as 5% at ₹75.14 apiece on the BSE.

In three sessions, Elitecon International stock price has jumped nearly 15%, hitting consecutive upper circuit limits.

The gains in Elitecon International share price today was supported by heavy trading volumes. Around 5 lakh equity shares of Elitecon International were traded on stock exchanges. The daily and monthly trading volumes also stand at 5 lakh shares.

Despite the recent rally, Elitecon International share price is still down by more than 82% from its 52-week high of ₹422.65 apiece, touched on 25 August 2025. The stock has hit a 52-week low of ₹17.26 apiece on 10 February 2025, on the BSE.

Last month, the company announced the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as its strategic tax and regulatory advisor and transaction program manager, to assist the company in evaluating, structuring and implementing a scheme of merger of its group companies.

The company is considering a merger of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited, and Golden Cryo Private Limited.

The company believes that the proposed transaction, once implemented, will place Elitecon International Limited on a stronger strategic platform, aligned with its long-term vision of expansion, diversification and responsible growth.

Elitecon International Share Price History Elitecon International share price has fallen 18% in one month and has declined 52% in three months. The stock has plunged 71% in six months. However, Elitecon International shares have delivered multibagger returns of 335% in one year and a staggering 7056% return over the past three years. The stock has jumped by a massive 7,414% in five years.