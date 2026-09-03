7:24 bonus share by small cap - Record date soon | Check expected trading date

Shares of Jonjua Overseas climbed nearly 5% on Thursday, 3 September, as investors focused on the company’s upcoming 7:24 bonus share issue. The company has set 4 September 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the bonus shares.

According to an exchange filing dated 24 August, the record date is subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, including in-principle approval from the BSE. The company has proposed 7 September 2026, as the deemed date of allotment, with the bonus shares scheduled to be available for trading from 8 September, subject to the required approvals.

Jonjua Overseas bonus issue details The company will issue 79,55,966 fully paid-up bonus equity shares under the proposed 7:24 bonus issue.

Jonjua Overseas said it plans to submit the necessary documents to the depository for crediting the bonus shares by 12 noon on 7 September, the deemed date of allotment. The shares are expected to be admitted to trading on September 8, 2026, in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations and circulars.

However, the company has clarified that the proposed timeline remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval from the BSE.

What does the 7:24 bonus ratio mean? Under the 7:24 bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive 7 additional shares for every 24 shares held as of the record date.

For instance, an investor holding 240 shares would be entitled to receive 70 bonus shares, taking the total holding to 310 shares after the bonus allotment.

While a bonus issue increases the number of shares held by an investor, it does not by itself increase the overall value of the investment. The market price is generally adjusted downward in proportion to the additional shares issued.

Q1 results Jonjua Overseas Limited reported total income from operations of ₹443.12 lakh for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, while profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹114.63 lakh. Net profit for the quarter was ₹123.70 lakh.

Recently, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with entrepreneur Anjali Sharma to cooperate and facilitate the development of a private rooftop helipad near the National Highway in Rampur BSR, Himachal Pradesh.

The proposed project aims to improve connectivity in the remote Himalayan region and support tourism, emergency services and economic activities. The helipad project will be subject to all necessary statutory, aviation, safety, environmental and local authority approvals.

Jonjua Overseas share price today opened at ₹4.68 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹4.73 per share, and an intraday low of ₹4.60 apiece.