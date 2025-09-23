7,300% rally in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Despite pressure on the Indian stock market, Elitecon International's shares surged 5% to 204.85. Over the last nine months, including September, the stock has grown from 10.16 to the latest price of 204.85, resulting in a gain of nearly 2,000%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Sep 2025, 12:55 PM IST
7,300% rally in one year. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street
7,300% rally in one year. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street(Pixabay)

Multibagger stock in focus: Although the Indian stock market remained under pressure, multibagger Elitecon International continues to attract investors' interest, as its shares were locked under a 5% upper circuit limit in Tuesday's intraday session (September 23), reaching 204.85 apiece. This marked the fourth consecutive day of such gains.

After remaining under pressure for a month, the shares rebounded last week and have continued to hold onto the same momentum despite the broader market fluctuating widely.

Also Read | 600% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 67 days in a row

The company produces and trades cigarettes, smoking mixtures, sheesha, and other related tobacco products in both domestic and international markets. It currently conducts business in the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other European countries, including the UK, and has additional product lines, including chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, matchboxes, pipes, and other items.

Stock rises over 7,000% in one year

Barring heavy losses in September due to profit booking, the stock has largely maintained its winning streak in recent months, making it one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market so far in 2025.

Over the last nine months, including September, the stock has grown from 10.16 to the latest price of 204.85, resulting in a gain of nearly 2,000%. This rally has pushed the stock's one-year gain to 7,295% and its five-year return to 20,385%.

Also Read | Multibagger stock that turned ₹1L to ₹1.32 cr in 1 year hits upper circuit

Stellar performance in June quarter

In Q1 FY26, multibagger Elitecon International delivered a standalone performance that exceeded expectations, with revenue rising 302% YoY to 199.23 crore and EBITDA jumping 325% YoY to 20.93 crore from 5 crore in the same period last year.

On the bottom line, net profit improved by 350% YoY to 20.5 crore from 4.54 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by strong topline performance and effective cost management.

Expanding into FMCG items

The company is actively expanding into FMCG categories such as packaged foods, edible oils, and beverages, while strengthening its agri-commodities vertical in rice, pulses, and dry fruits.

To support this growth and further scale its global presence with a pipeline of future-ready, sustainable products, the board of directors has recently approved an 300 crore fundraising through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Also Read | Godfrey Phillips to ITC: Cigarette makers puff up strong Q1 numbers

According to the company, the raised funds will be used to acquire high-potential FMCG companies via its wholly owned subsidiary, aiming to expand market presence and leverage operational synergies.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Multibagger StocksMultibaggerSmall Cap StocksPenny StocksUpper Circuit
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets7,300% rally in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak trends on Dalal Street
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.