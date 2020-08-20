Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy, a renewable company has grown by over 741% in the last one year. The energy company bagged a manufacturing-linked solar contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop 8 GW of projects. The transaction was valued at ₹45,000 crore, or $6 billion on June 8. The share price since then has gone up by 24% to ₹369.

Adani Green Energy was listed in June 2018. The stock has grown from ₹29 to ₹369. The stock has a 52-week high of 486.75 and 52-week low of 42.50.

Adani Green has a market capitalisation of ₹57,947 crore. On June 27, PTI reported that the company has received shareholders' approval to raise ₹2,500 crore. The company also got shareholders' nod to have flexibility to infuse additional capital to tap capital markets and to raise additional long term resources, if necessary, in order to sustain rapid growth in the business, for business expansion and to improve the financial leveraging strength of the firm.

In April, French energy major 'Total SA' invested around ₹3,707 crore for 50% partnership with Adani Green Energy for a joint venture that will house 2.148 gigawatts (GW) of operating solar power projects across 11 states in India.

As on June 30, 75% of the shares were held by the promoters and 25% by the public, shows BSE.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company has reported a consolidated sales of ₹692.67 crore, up 38.14 % from last quarter sales of ₹501 crore and up 1.72 % from last year same quarter sales. Adani Green Energy has reported net profit after tax of ₹64.00 Crore in latest quarter.

