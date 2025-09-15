75% gains in 6 months! Anand Rathi sees 25% upside in small-cap stock SJS Enterprises — Should you buy?

Small-cap stock: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services disclosed its bullish stance on the SJS Enterprises shares as the analysts expect a 25% upside on the shares in the upcoming 12-month period.

In its recent stock report, the analysts at Anand Rathi said that SJS Enterprises has been consistent in outperforming, with strong execution and strategic advances across its business segments.

The company's portfolio includes auto components such as decals, appliques, badges, overlays, in-mould decoration parts, and premium chrome- and paint-finished plastic components.

“SJS targets exports to reach 14–15% of sales by FY28, backed by recent global order wins and capacity expansions. Strengthened by Decoplast and WPI acquisitions, the company now offers 14 product categories, positioning it for growth in passenger vehicle and consumer markets worldwide,” the brokerage said in its fundamental research report.

The brokerage firm recommended buying SJS Enterprises shares with a target price of ₹1,750 in the next 12-month period.

In line with Anand Rathi's pick, other experts have also recommended buying SJS Enterprises shares, and the company's stock will be the focus of market investors on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

SJS Enterprises Share Price Trend SJS Enterprises shares closed 2.47% higher at ₹1,434.25 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,399.65 at the previous stock market session.

Shares of the auto parts maker have gained over 200% since its listing on the Indian stock market in November 2021. SJS Enterprises' shares have given stock market investors more than 43% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of SJS Enterprises are up 26.67%, while trading 75.43% higher over the last six months in the Indian stock market. The company shares have gained 18.06% in the last one-month period.

SJS Enterprises shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,455 on 4 September 2025, while their 52-week low level was at ₹809.50 on 17 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,497.44 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 15 September 2025.

Stock to buy? On a technical front, Drumil Vithlani, the technical research analyst at Bonanza, said that the SJS Enterprises shares are witnessing a ‘strong uptrend’ since the end of August 2025.

The stock indicates further upside on the intraday front as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains under the ‘overbought’ category amid healthy buying from market investors.

“SJS Enterprises is in a strong uptrend since late August, trading above its 20-day EMA ( ₹1,360). The price is sustaining well above this level, suggesting strong momentum. RSI is in bullish territory, not yet overbought, indicating room for further upside. The recent upmove has been supported by healthy volumes, showing participation in buying,” said Vithlani.

SJS Enterprises Ltd (SJS): Buy on dips in the range of ₹1,405 to ₹1,420; Target Price at ₹1,470; Stop Loss at ₹1,360 (on a closing basis).

The stock market expert anticipated that the shares would hit a ‘medium-term’ target price of ₹1,550 to ₹1,600.

