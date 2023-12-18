75% IPOs show positive returns in past year: Does IPO investing generate alpha?
Amidst a recent market rally and mixed IPO performances, a pivotal question arises: Can IPO investments outperform in a market where benchmark returns have been subdued for the past two-thirds of the last three years?
The recent rally in the stock market saw many companies coming up with their IPOs. While some have done well, many have given flat to negative returns. This begs the question - how have the IPOs of the past fared over a longer term? But before we take a look at the data, let us look at the Nifty performance.
