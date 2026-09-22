75% rally in 6 months! PC Jeweller share price zooms over 6% | Here's why

Shares of PC Jeweller Limited rallied nearly 6.10% during Tuesday’s intraday trading session after the jewellery maker announced a crucial update related to its outstanding debt clearance. The company has paid outstanding debt with another consortium bank.

PC Jeweller business update

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PC Jeweller achieved another major milestone related to its outstanding debt in September. Inching closer to its long-term target of becoming debt-free, the company successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024.

The company has now cleared outstanding debt of 12 out of the 14 consortium banks with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates. As per its BSE filing, the company has discharged more than 98% of the outstanding debt of the banks.

“The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 2% of the outstanding debt of the banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position,” stated PC Jeweller in its BSE filing released on Tuesday, September 22.

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PC Jeweller share price trend PC Jeweller share price was trading 6.96% higher at ₹13.68 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹13,325.80 crore at 3:15 pm on BSE Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹13.70 per share and an intraday low of ₹12.71 per share.

The company scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹14.45 per share on September 18, 2026. The stock touched its 52-week high mark of ₹7.45 per share on March 30, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 21.14%.

Its share price value has surged close to 32.97% in one month and around 51.67% in three months. The company stock has surged close to 45.97% in 2026 so far. The stock has surged close to 75% in six months.

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PC Jeweller reported a net profit of ₹171.09 crore in June quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of ₹150.33 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net revenue stood at ₹803.82 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹927.34 crore reported in the March quarter of FY26. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.18 in the June quarter, against ₹0.19 in Q4FY26.