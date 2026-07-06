75% returns in YTD! Indiabulls share price hits a fresh 52-week high

Indiabulls share price hit 5% upper circuit for the second straight session on Monday and touched a fresh 52-week high, led by strong buying momentum. Indiabulls shares gained as much as 5% to a new high of ₹30.76 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Indiabulls share price today was supported by robust trading volumes. Around 2 crore equity shares of Indiabulls Ltd changed hands on stock exchanges on July 6, as compared with one week average trading volume of 95 lakh shares and one month average volumes of 68 lakh shares.
The broader rally in the Indian stock market today also lifted the positive momentum in Indiabulls shares. The benchmark Sensex jumped over 500 points and the Nifty 50 surged above 24,450 level.
Broader markets also gained, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices rising over half a percent each.
Indiabulls share price has confirmed a decisive breakout from a 170-week base near the ₹23 level, signalling the completion of a prolonged accumulation phase and the start of a fresh structural uptrend, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.
“The breakout is now witnessing healthy follow-through, indicating sustained buying interest rather than a one-off momentum spike. Price action suggests strong trend continuation, with the breakout zone expected to act as a key support on any pullback. The long duration of the base significantly improves the reliability of the pattern, while strengthening momentum favours further upside,” said Jain.
According to him, as long as Indiabulls stock sustains above the breakout level, bulls are likely to remain in control, with the next immediate technical objective placed around the ₹38 zone.
Indiabulls share price has delivered strong returns over a period time. The smallcap stock has gained 30% in one month and has delivered multibagger returns of 180% in three months. Indiabulls shares have jumped 104% in six months, while it has surged over 75% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Indiabulls stock price has jumped 195% over the past two years and has spiked 140% in three years.
At 1:55 PM, Indiabulls share price was trading 3.72% higher at ₹30.39 apiece on the BSE.
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