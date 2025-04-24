75 stocks hit 52-week highs, 25 stocks at 52-week lows as stock market snaps 7-day winning streak

Stock market today: On Thursday, 75 stocks hit their 52-week high, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, SBI Cards and Payment Services, UltraTech Cement, and UPL.

In contrast, 25 stocks touched 52-week lows, including some notable names like Retaggio Industries, Eastcoast Steel, and Shyama Computronics and Services.

The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended a seven-day winning streak on Thursday as investors became more cautious after a fatal militant attack on tourists in Kashmir raised geopolitical concerns in the area.

On Wednesday, India announced several measures to reduce its diplomatic relations with Pakistan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to track down the attackers to the "ends of the earth." Fears of escalating tensions caused the blue-chip Nifty 50 index to drop by 0.34% to close at 24,246.7, while the Sensex fell by 0.39% to finish at 79,801.43.

The benchmark indexes had risen by 8.6% over the prior seven days, reaching their highest closing levels in 2025 during the previous trading session.