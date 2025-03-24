750% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 13% after conversion of preferential shares

The multibagger stock closed more than 13 per cent higher as the board of directors approved the conversion of preferential shares on Monday, March 24. The iron and steel product makers' shares gained 24.84% in the last five Indian stock market sessions. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Mar 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Multibagger Stock: Rathi Steel & Power shares closed 13.82 per cent higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.93 after Monday's stock market session.
Multibagger Stock: Rathi Steel & Power shares closed 13.82 per cent higher at ₹34.93 after Monday’s stock market session.

Multibagger stock: Rathi Steel & Power Limited shares jumped on Monday, March 24, as the company announced the allotment of equity shares by converting preferential shares, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read | Sebi doubles FPI disclosure threshold to ₹50,000 crore

As per the data, the board of directors approved the allotment of 13,00,001 or 13 lakh equity shares with a face value of 10 apiece to the conversion of 15,05,265 1 per cent Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, which were issued on February 22, 2024.

“We wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of Rathi Steel and Power Limited at their meeting held today, i.e., March 24, 2025, has, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 13,00,001 Equity Shares of face value of 10/- each pursuant to the conversion of 15,05,265 1% Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares,” said the company as per the BSE filing.

Also Read | Nifty 50 turns positive in 2025; will this Indian stock market rally sustain?

The filing also disclosed that the deal's conversion price was 55 per equity share to PCR Holdings Private Limited (Formerly Archit Securities Private Limited), an entity owned by the company's promoters.

Rathi Steel & Power's paid-up equity share capital rose to 86,36,30,040 or more than 86.36 crore, which is divided into 8,63,63,004 or 8.63 crore equity shares with a face value of 10 apiece.

Rathi Steel & Power Share Price

Rathi Steel & Power shares closed 13.82 per cent higher at 34.93 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 30.69 at the previous market close. The conversion of preferential shares was announced after market operating hours on March 24.

Also Read | 102 stocks hit 52-week lows, 90 stocks at 52-week highs today

Multibagger stock Rathi Steel & Power shares have given stock market investors more than 770 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 36.49 per cent in the last one-year period.

The iron and steel product makers' shares have gained 21.28 per cent in the last month and 24.84 per cent in the last five Indian stock market sessions.

Rathi Steel & Power stock hit its 52-week high level at 97.81 on July 30, 2024, while the 52-week low was at 24.50 on March 3, 2025, according to BSE data. The stock has rebounded from its year-low level in March 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets750% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 13% after conversion of preferential shares
MoreLess
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.