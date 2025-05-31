750% rally in five years! Why will penny stock under ₹10 be in focus on Monday?

Salasar Techno Engineering announced its Janaury to March quarter results on Friday, 30 May 2025. The company incurred a net loss of ₹5.23 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. In the previous year same quarter, the firm made a net profit of ₹16.97 crore, according to the consolidated financial statements.

According to the data, the company made ₹27.95 crore from other comprehensive income in the consolidated statements.

The company's income from core operations rose nearly 32 per cent to ₹483 crore for the January to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹367 crore in the same period a year ago. The rise in overall revenues can be attributed to the rise in income from both the steel structures business and the EPC Projects business.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profits jumped 27 per cent to ₹19.31 crore in the fourth quarter, compared YoY with ₹15.21 crore in the same period a year ago.

Salasar Techno Engineering Share Price Salasar Techno Engineering shares closed flat at ₹8.98 after Friday's stock market session. During the trading session, shares hit an intraday high of ₹9.25. The company announced its fourth quarter results after market operating hours on 30 May 2025.

Salasar Techno Engineering shares have given stock market investors more than 750 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 55.11 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 32.28 per cent, but have gained 4.77 per cent in the last one-month period. The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹23.27 on 17 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹7.55 on 9 May 2025, according to BSE data.

Salasar Techno Engineering's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹1,550.64 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee