Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price extended rally for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after the company announced completion of a project in the US. The small-cap stock surged as much as 4.81% to ₹98 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful completion of its latest international project in the United States which involved the deployment of BioSter, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)- enabled sterilization solution.

“Executed with a project cost of $32,000, this achievement underscores BCS’s expertise in delivering innovative and transformative solutions equipped with advanced content verification capabilities on a global stage," Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a BSE filing on December 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BioSter is a sterilization product leveraging Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO) to enhance infection control. It eliminates harmful pathogens and VOCs in indoor spaces without toxic chemicals, making it ideal for hospitals, classrooms, and homes, the company said.

“BioSter’s advanced AI capabilities not only enhance sterilization efficiency but also ensure unparalleled accuracy and reliability in sterilization Solutions. This project reinforces our standing as a global leader in AI-powered solutions, and we are confident that BioSter will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, improving both operational productivity and safety standards worldwide," said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Earlier, the company had announced that it received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for delivering advanced Artificial Intelligence services to Renascent Logic Private Limited. The project, valued at ₹1.05 crore, highlights the growing adoption of Blue Cloud’s flagship AI products in diverse sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Price Trend Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have fallen 39% in three months and more than 44% in the past six months. However, the smallcap stock has jumped 68% year-to-date (YTD) and has delivered multibagger returns of 670% in two years. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have spiked by a staggering 715% in the past five years.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock hit a 52-week high of ₹261 apiece on July 29, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹46.08 apiece on March 20, 2024.