₹7.60 to ₹1772: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹2.33 crore in 22 years.

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in the stock market is more challenging than it appears, requiring thorough research and patience to achieve substantial profits.

Investors constantly seek multibagger stocks—shares with the potential for significant gains. With that in mind, let's explore the price journey multibagger stock Bombay Bumrah Trading Corporation.

The penny stock - Bombay Bumrah Trading Corporation- which was once priced at ₹7.60 in 2003, is now trading at ₹1,772 apiece on NSE. This means that the stock has rallied as much as 23,218 per cent in the last 22 years.

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 22 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹2.33 crore.

Bombay Bumrah Trading share price movement Bombay Bumrah Trading share price was nearly 2 per cent on Friday, March 23, to close at ₹1,772 apiece on NSE.

The stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns, hence increasing wealth by multifold for long-term investors, surging as much as 151.66 per cent in past five years. The stock has performed well in last one year as well by ascending over 12.67 per cent.

However, the stock has failed to impress short-term investors. The stock has fallen over 31.88 per cent in the last six months. However, it has plunged 2.29 per cent in over a month amid market remaining under pressure.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dropped 21.26 per cent, from ₹2,250.75 to the current market price.

Bombay Bumrah Trading dividend The Board of Directors of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, in their meeting on March 21, approved a second interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (“Corporation”) at its meeting held today, i.e. 21st March 2025, declared 2nd Interim Dividend @ 200% i.e., Rs. 4/- per Equity Share of the face value of Re. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Additionally, the company has set March 27 as the record date to identify shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend.

The company recently declared a dividend of ₹13 per share, with the record date set for February 21. This marks the first interim dividend for FY25 by the packaged foods company.

Over the past 12 months, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has distributed a total equity dividend of ₹14.20 per share, translating to a 0.80% dividend yield, as per Trendlyne data.

Bombay Bumrah Trading overview On Monday, March 17, the company announced that it had executed a sale deed for its land located in Kanyakumari District. In a stock exchange filing, it also disclosed receiving ₹36.47 crore as consideration for the asset sale.

The transaction covers Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the land situated in Aralvaimozhi Village, Thovalai Taluk, Kanyakumari District, Tamil Nadu.

Established in 1863, the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) is a diversified company with multiple divisions, engaged in various industries such as tea plantations, auto electrical components, investments, healthcare, and more.