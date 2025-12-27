7,700% return in 16 months! Multibagger stock raises borrowing capital limit — Details here

Multibagger stock: Elitecon International share price will be in focus of the stock market investors next week on Monday, 29 December 2025, after the company increased its borrowing capital limit in an effort to make more investments and extend loans, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing data showed that Elitecon increased its borrowing power up to ₹500 crore, which is expected to help the company invest more and extend loans, guarantees, and security under Section 180(1)(C) and Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock to be in focus after this order update

“Increased the Borrowing Powers under Section 180(1)(C) of The Companies Act, 2013 up to ₹500 Crores, subject to Shareholders' approval,” the company informed the stock exchanges. “To make Investments, give Loans, Guarantees and Security in excess of limits specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, Subject to Shareholders' Approval,” the company said.

The company also appointed Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries, as the scrutinizer for the ensuing EGM of the firm. The firm has set the remote e-voting dates between Monday, 29 December 2025, and Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

Order book update On 15 December 2025, the tobacco products maker received a $97.35 million long-term supply contract to supply cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures and other tobacco-allied products.

“This long-term supply order provides the company with steady export visibility over the contract period and reflects continued demand for its products in international markets,” the company said in its filing.

Elitecon International share price trend Elitecon International share price closed 3.23% lower at ₹104.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹108.20 at the previous market close, BSE data shows.

Shares of Elitecon have given stock market investors more than 7,700% returns on their investment since the company was listed on the Indian stock market in August 2024. In the last one-year period, the company's shares have delivered more than 971% returns.

Also Read | GST cuts to EV push - Why auto stocks may keep beating the market in 2026

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has surged 909.64% in 2025, and has risen 16.08% in the last one-month period. However, Elitecon International shares have been trading 8.37% lower in the last five sessions on the Indian stock market.

Elitecon stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹422.65 on 25 August 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹9.58 on 26 December 2024, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹16,736.30 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 26 December 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee