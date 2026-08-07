778% rally in five years! Multibagger pharma stock close to record high after Q1 results 2026

Fredun Pharmaceuticals share price jumped over 3.5% on Friday, 7 August, extending its gains after the company reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 results. The stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,264.95, remaining about ₹66.7 below its all-time high.
The company reported a 94.1% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹13.13 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹6.76 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations surged 90.7% YoY to ₹227.75 crore.
Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 127.3% YoY to ₹20.55 crore from ₹9.04 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, total expenses increased by 86.6% to ₹206.79 crore, mainly due to a 97.6% rise in raw material costs, a 151.6% increase in depreciation charges, and a 52.5% increase in other expenses.
During the quarter, Fredun Pharmaceuticals also completed the allotment of 1.10 crore bonus equity shares in a 2:1 ratio on 17 July 2026, increasing its issued and paid-up equity share capital from 55.13 lakh shares to 1.65 crore shares.
Commenting on the performance, Fredun Medhora, Managing Director of Fredun Pharmaceuticals, said the strong first-quarter results reflect the company's long-term investments beginning to translate into tangible outcomes. He added that the company remains focused on building a diversified healthcare business through the expansion of its branded portfolio, entry into new healthcare segments, and the strengthening of manufacturing capabilities.
Medhora said the evolving healthcare landscape continues to create opportunities in specialised therapies, differentiated products, and preventive healthcare, and the company remains committed to delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders.
Fredun Pharmaceuticals share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹1,189 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,265 per share.
Multibagger pharma stock has delivered strong returns across multiple timeframes, reflecting sustained investor interest. The stock has gained 24.62% in the past one week, 37.40% over two weeks, and 42.64% in the last one month.
Over a longer horizon, it has surged by 56.23% over three months and 124.13% over six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 140.44%, while it has rallied 242.65% over the past one year. The momentum has remained robust over the longer term as well, with returns of 359.08% in two years, 252.10% in three years, and an impressive 768.52% over the last five years.
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