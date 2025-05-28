780% rally in 5 years! Anand Rathi sees more upside in this multibagger Tata group stock in 1-3 months. Do you own?

Multibagger Stock: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services has picked Tata Investment Corporation, as they estimate a 12.3 per cent upside for the Tata Group stocks in the upcoming one to three months' time.

According to the brokerage, the company's shares have been consolidating in the broad range for the last five to six months and managed to mark a “decisive breakout” on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, fueled by strong volumes.

“The daily RSI has confirmed a range shift above the 60 level after a prolonged period, signalling bullish momentum. Additionally, the daily ADX (14) has crossed the 20 mark and is currently near 22, indicating a developing trend — with momentum likely to pick up further as it approaches the 24–25 zone,” said the brokerage firm.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that invests in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments, and mutual funds.

Stock to buy Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. (TATAINVEST): Buy at ₹6,400 to ₹6,500; Target Price at ₹7,300; Stop Loss at ₹5,990.

“Traders may look to accumulate the stock in the ₹6,400 to ₹6,500 range, with a stop loss at ₹5,990 and an upside target of ₹7,300 over the next 1–3 months,” said the analysts at Anand Rathi.

Tata Investment Corp's Share Performance Tata Investment Corporation shares closed 1.74 per cent higher at ₹6,411.20 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹6,301.65 at the previous market close.

The Tata group stock has given stock market investors more than 780 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares also lost 1.17 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 5.94 per cent in 2025 but is currently trading 5.29 per cent higher in the last one-month period. According to BSE data, the shares of Tata Investment Corporation hit their 52-week high at ₹8,075.90 on 28 August 2024, while the 52-week low was at ₹5,147.15 on 17 February 2025.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹32,437.66 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

