7Tec share price jumps ahead of dividend record date. Do you own?

In its exchange communication dated 1st March 2022, 7Tec management informed about the second interim dividend to Indian exchange citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30, 42, 43 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 1. The Board of Directors of the Company declared a second interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) per equity share (representing 100%) on the equity share of Re.1/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2021-22. 2. The Second Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 30.03.2022. 3. The Record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the second interim dividend, is fixed as on 11th March, 2022."