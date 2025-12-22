8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to silver and gold prices

The Indian stock market benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to rally at opening on Monday, December 22 following positive cues from the global markets. Asian share markets rose on Monday tracking tech-driven gains on Wall Street ahead of the US GDP data later this week.

Early indications from Gift Nifty also pointed to a firm opening for domestic benchmarks. Gift Nifty was trading near 26,170, up 139 points or 0.54% from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Indian stock markets closed with strong gains on Friday, December 19, snapping a four-day losing streak, supported by a stable rupee, positive global cues and an in-line policy outcome from the Bank of Japan. The Sensex jumped 448 points, or 0.53%, to end at 84,929.36, while the Nifty 50 advanced 151 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,966.40.

"Indian equities traded with a cautious tone for most of the week, weighed down by persistent FII outflows, rupee depreciation to record lows, and global uncertainties. Mood turned firmer on Friday after a softer US CPI print boosted expectations of a milder Fed stance. Bargain hunting and lower crude prices helped large caps drive a late rebound, trimming most of the week’s losses, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Looking ahead, Nair said markets are likely to retain a cautiously positive bias but will remain highly sensitive to global cues like the US GDP data later ths week. He added that commentary from global central banks on the 2026 policy trajectory will be a key driver, while near-term volatility may persist amid uncertainty over trade deal timelines and the stability of the Indian rupee.

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex, Nifty 50 movement today: Asian Markets Asian share markets rose on Monday tracking tech-driven gains on Wall Street. Hopes for a year-end rally have grown as dip buyers late last week helped equities recover from a slide driven by doubts over AI exuberance and the scope for Federal Reserve easing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, while South Korea jumped 1.8% on optimism over AI-related earnings.Hang Seng futures advanced 0.5%, while Japan’s Topix gained 0.8% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%. In contrast, Euro Stoxx 50 futures slipped 0.1%, reflecting a cautious tone in European markets.

Gift Nifty Today The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading near 26,170 level, up 139 points or 0.54% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Wall Street Wall Street extended its rebound for a second straight session on Friday, erasing losses from earlier in the week, as technology stocks once again powered broader market gains.

The S&P 500 climbed 59.74 points, or 0.9%, to close at 6,834.50, ending the week with a modest gain of 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 183.04 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 48,134.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted the strongest performance, rising 301.26 points, or 1.3%, to 23,307.62, and recorded a weekly gain of 0.5%.

US Technology Stocks rise Technology stocks were the key drivers of Friday’s rally. Nvidia emerged as the biggest contributor to the market’s upside, jumping 3.9%, while Broadcom advanced 3.2%. Oracle surged 6.6% after announcing that it, along with two other investors, had signed agreements to form a new TikTok U.S. joint venture. Under the deal, Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX will each hold a 15% stake in the popular social video platform, a move that ensures TikTok can continue operating in the United States.

US GDP Data later this week US quarterly GDP data, due on December 23, is seen as a crucial input for the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Economists largely expect the US economy to expand in the 3–3.5% range, compared with the 3.8% growth reported in the second quarter of 2025.

JGB yields rise to record high Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell further on Monday, sending short-term yields to a record high, following the central bank's interest rate hike last week. The two-year JGB yield, the one most sensitive to central bank policy, rose 1.5 basis ⁠points (bps) to 1.105%, breaking through ⁠the previous all-time high set from 2007. The 10-year ⁠yield, which climbed above 2% on Friday for the first time in 26 ‍years, climbed ‌another 5 bps to 2.07%. The Bank of Japan on Friday ​raised its key interest rate to a three-decade high and signalled its readiness to continue raising rates.

Gold and Silver Prices Silver rose to a record and gold pushed higher on worsening geopolitical tensions and expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts next year. The white metal advanced as much as 0.6% to $67.5519 an ounce. Spot gold advanced to nearly $4,365 an ounce – within $20 of an all-time high – having risen for the last two weeks. Geopolitical tensions have also enhanced the haven appeal of precious metals. The US has intensified an oil blockade against Venezuela.

Silver advanced 0.5% to $67.46 as of 8:27 a.m. in Singapore. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,363.21 an ounce, within sight of the record high above $4,381 in October. Platinum climbed, after jumping 2.5% on Friday, and palladium rose 1.5%.

Oil prices Oil rose as President Donald Trump intensified a blockade on Venezuela, with US forces boarding one tanker and pursuing another within weeks of first capturing a vessel. Brent climbed toward $61 a barrel, after two weekly declines, while West Texas Intermediate was near $57.