8 midcaps turned largecaps! Geojit lists key market cap trends between July-Dec 2023
The brokerage also pointed out that in the market dynamics of the period, notable category shifts occurred, with 8 Midcaps transitioning to Largecaps and 12 Smallcaps advancing to the Midcap category.
In a recent report on market capitalisation, brokerage house Geojit Financial Services highlighted that during the period from July to December 2023, the total average market capitalization reached a new high at ₹321.8 lakh crores, marking a significant increase of 17.7 percent compared to the preceding six months (January to June 2023).
