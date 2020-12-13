OPEN APP
In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top. (REUTERS)
In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top. (REUTERS)

8 of top-10 firms add 1.53 lakh crore in m-cap; Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever top gainers

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2020, 01:10 PM IST PTI

  • RIL added 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to 12,71,438.23 crore
  • HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed 43,596.02 crore to 5,57,714.17 crore.

RIL added 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to 12,71,438.23 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 21,557.45 crore to 10,44,457.52 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 14,798.9 crore to 3,80,247.43 crore.

Infosys added 12,096.98 crore to 4,95,401.04 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank gained 9,031.76 crore to 3,55,529.51 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rose by 8,988.46 crore to reach 4,13,181.19 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by 5,537.39 crore to 2,74,987.37 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance declined 1,919.24 crore to 2,91,839.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 1,624.45 crore to 7,61,122.91 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

