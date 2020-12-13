Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >8 of top-10 firms add 1.53 lakh crore in m-cap; Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever top gainers
In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top.

8 of top-10 firms add 1.53 lakh crore in m-cap; Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever top gainers

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST PTI

  • RIL added 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to 12,71,438.23 crore
  • HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed 43,596.02 crore to 5,57,714.17 crore.

RIL added 37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to 12,71,438.23 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 21,557.45 crore to 10,44,457.52 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 14,798.9 crore to 3,80,247.43 crore.

Infosys added 12,096.98 crore to 4,95,401.04 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank gained 9,031.76 crore to 3,55,529.51 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rose by 8,988.46 crore to reach 4,13,181.19 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by 5,537.39 crore to 2,74,987.37 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance declined 1,919.24 crore to 2,91,839.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 1,624.45 crore to 7,61,122.91 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.