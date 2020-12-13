New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added ₹1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added ₹1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The list of gainers included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, while HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed erosion from their valuation.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed ₹43,596.02 crore to ₹5,57,714.17 crore.

RIL added ₹37,434.4 crore to take its valuation to ₹12,71,438.23 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by ₹21,557.45 crore to ₹10,44,457.52 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped ₹14,798.9 crore to ₹3,80,247.43 crore.

Infosys added ₹12,096.98 crore to ₹4,95,401.04 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank gained ₹9,031.76 crore to ₹3,55,529.51 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC rose by ₹8,988.46 crore to reach ₹4,13,181.19 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹5,537.39 crore to ₹2,74,987.37 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Bajaj Finance declined ₹1,919.24 crore to ₹2,91,839.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped ₹1,624.45 crore to ₹7,61,122.91 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued firms, RIL was at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.