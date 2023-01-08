Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  8 of top 10 firms lose 1 lakh crore in mcap; Infosys, TCS biggest losers

8 of top 10 firms lose 1 lakh crore in mcap; Infosys, TCS biggest losers

1 min read . 10:30 AM ISTPTI
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm

Barring Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation

Eight of the top 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of 1,06,991.42 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services along with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

Eight of the top 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of 1,06,991.42 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services along with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex declined 940.37 points or 1.55 per cent.

Last week, the Sensex declined 940.37 points or 1.55 per cent.

Barring Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

Barring Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled 25,185.37 crore to 6,09,687.79 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled 25,185.37 crore to 6,09,687.79 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The mcap of HDFC Bank tanked 18,375.41 crore to 8,89,130 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank tanked 18,375.41 crore to 8,89,130 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by 17,289.02 crore to 11,75,287.30 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by 14,447.69 crore to 6,07,140.65 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by 17,289.02 crore to 11,75,287.30 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by 14,447.69 crore to 6,07,140.65 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation slumped 11,245.01 crore to 5,36,012.18 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation slumped 11,245.01 crore to 5,36,012.18 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by 7,419.45 crore to 4,74,018.02 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited fell by 7,408.2 crore to 17,16,571.25 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

HDFC's valuation declined by 7,419.45 crore to 4,74,018.02 crore and that of Reliance Industries Limited fell by 7,408.2 crore to 17,16,571.25 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The mcap of Bharti Airtel dipped 5,621.27 crore to 4,43,356.45 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel dipped 5,621.27 crore to 4,43,356.45 crore.

However, LIC added 14,105.09 crore, taking its valuation to 4,47,114.09 crore.

However, LIC added 14,105.09 crore, taking its valuation to 4,47,114.09 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped 4,053.05 crore to 6,05,489.67 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped 4,053.05 crore to 6,05,489.67 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP