8 PSUs including IRFC, Bharat Electronics entered ₹1 lakh crore market cap club in last one year; check full list
17 Indian public sector companies now have a market capitalisation above ₹one lakh crore, with eight joining the club in the past year. LIC emerged as the most valued PSU firm, surpassing SBI, while ONGC secured the third spot.
The shares of Indian public sector companies have been on an upward trajectory over the last 12 months, demonstrating resilience amid substantial pullbacks in the broader market. The majority of these stocks have doubled investor wealth in less than a year.
