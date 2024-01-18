The shares of Indian public sector companies have been on an upward trajectory over the last 12 months, demonstrating resilience amid substantial pullbacks in the broader market. The majority of these stocks have doubled investor wealth in less than a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This resilience can be attributed to the government's substantial capital expenditure in key sectors like railways, defence, and power. Further, the anticipation of the BJP's potential re-election this year adds a favorable outlook for continued capital expenditure, enhancing the overall appeal of PSU stocks.

Amid this backdrop, multiple PSU companies saw their market capitalisation crossing a significant ₹one lakh crore level. Currently, 17 PSU companies boast a market capitalisation above ₹one lakh crore, and eight of them joined this club in the past year.

On Wednesday, LIC emerged as the most valued Indian PSU firm, surpassing SBI. Notably, these are the only Indian-listed firms with market capitalisation exceeding ₹5 lakh crore. As of today, LIC holds a market capitalisation of ₹5.66 lakh crore, while SBI has a market capitalisation of ₹5.60 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following these, ONGC secured the third spot with a market capitalisation of ₹3 lakh crore, followed by NTPC, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation with over ₹2 lakh crore m-cap.

Other PSU firms, such as GAIL and BPCL, also have their m-cap over ₹one lakh crore.

Looking at the top performers in the past year, IRFC emerged as the top wealth creator with an impressive return of 347.6%. The stock reached a market capitalisation of ₹1 lakh crore on September 11, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

REC shares also demonstrated a robust performance, rallying by 243% over the last year. Similarly, Power Finance Corporation shares experienced a substantial jump of 225% during the same period.

Palka Arora Chopra, Director, Master Capital Services, said, "Despite the prevailing weak market sentiment, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks are on a robust rally, underpinned by compelling factors. The valuations of many PSUs have surged, with public sector banks outperforming their private counterparts by over 60% in the last 12 months." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent 9% stock rally in Life Insurance Corporation of India has elevated it to India's most-valued PSU stock. The government's proactive measures in enhancing accountability for growth in PSU companies have garnered investor confidence, aligning with the sector's potential for significant contributions to India's GDP through infrastructure development, she added.

From a fundamental perspective, she advised investors to enter fundamentally strong PSU stocks while considering profit booking in those that have seen substantial gains during the market rally.

On the technical front, she said that the recent correction in the market is a short-term adjustment rather than a reflection of fundamental challenges. The majority of heavyweight PSUs continue to trade above their short-term moving averages, signalling resilience amidst market fluctuations, she noted.

"Investors are encouraged to perceive this correction as a potential entry point rather than a cause for undue concern. In navigating post-market crash scenarios, a balanced approach to strategic entry and profit realisation is recommended for investors seeking to capitalise on the ongoing PSU stock rally," she further added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

