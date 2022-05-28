Dividend Stocks To Watch: These stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

In an exchange filing the company has said “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, June 3, 2022 to Friday, June 10, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 and payment of dividend, if approved by the members of the Company. The Company has fixed Friday, June 3, 2022 as the “Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM or to attend the AGM. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 20 days from the conclusion of AGM."

