Dividend Stocks To Watch: These stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

Here are the stocks that will go ex-dividend next week, which means that if you purchase any stock on the ex-date, you will not be eligible for the dividend value, and the stocks listed below will trade without the value of the upcoming or announced dividend amount in the coming week for the current fiscal year.
Standard Industries Ltd
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company have declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1.75 per share on 6,43,28,941 Equity Shares of Rs.5 / - each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2021-22. In terms of Regulation 42(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date has been fixed on Tuesday, the 31st May, 2022, for determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company for payment of Interim Dividend declared by the Board for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after 10th June, 2022."
The stock will go ex-dividend on May 30, 2022, and on Friday, it closed at a market price of ₹22.60, up 4.87 per cent from its previous closing of ₹21.55.
HDFC Ltd
The corporation's Board of Directors announced and recommended a dividend of ₹30 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for the fiscal year 2021-22 on May 2, 2022. The record date for determining the shareholders' eligibility to get the dividend for the fiscal year 2021-2022, as agreed by the board, is Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on May 31, 2022. The stock's last traded price was ₹2,330, up 1.85% from its previous close of ₹2287.75.
HDFC Life
The company has informed BSE by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend of Rs. 1.70/- per share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2021-22, shall be Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The payment of final dividend will be made on or after July 2, 2022, subject approval by the Members at the ensuing AGM and also subject to deduction of tax at source."
The stock will go ex-dividend on May 31, 2022, and its last traded price was ₹597.50, up 3.36 per cent from its previous close of ₹578.05.
Infosys
For the fiscal year 2021-22, the company has declared a final dividend of ₹320.00, with the record date set for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 31, 2022, and the final dividend payment date has been scheduled on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The stock was last traded at ₹1,466.50, up 2.99 percent from its previous close of ₹1423.95.
GTPL Hathway
The company has mentioned in its annual report that “The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹4/- (Rupees Four only) per equity share of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up of the Company (last year ₹4/- per equity share of ` 10/- each). Dividend is subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM") and shall be subject to deduction of income tax at source."
In an exchange filing the company has said “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, June 3, 2022 to Friday, June 10, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 and payment of dividend, if approved by the members of the Company. The Company has fixed Friday, June 3, 2022 as the “Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM or to attend the AGM. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 20 days from the conclusion of AGM."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 2nd June 2022 and the last traded price of the stock was ₹155.85.
Advani Hotels and Resorts
The Board of Directors of the company have declared an interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share (70%). For the said purpose 2nd June 2022 has been fixed as the record date and hence the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 1st June 2022. The last traded price of the stock was ₹72.30, up by 1.76% from the previous close of ₹71.05.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd
The company has said in an exchange filing that “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the IIFL Wealth Management Limited, at its Meeting held on May 25, 2022, has declared the first interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, of Rs. 20/- (Rupees twenty only) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only) each. All shareholders are requested to ensure that the below details are completed and/or updated, as applicable, in their respective demat account(s) maintained with the Depository Participant(s); or in case of shares held in physical form, with Company’s Registrar and Transfer Agent i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., in the Register of Members, on or before the Record Date, i.e. Thursday, June 2, 2022."
The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 1, 2022, and the last traded price was ₹1,503.35, up 3.10 percent from the previous closing of ₹1458.20.
Page Industries
The company has said in BSE filing that “We further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 26 May 2022) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2021-22 of Rs. 70/- per equity share. As informed earlier, the record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 3 June 2022. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 24 June 2022." The stock will go ex-dividend on June 2, 2022, and the stock's last traded price was ₹44,350.00, up 6.16 percent from its previous close of ₹41,778.30.