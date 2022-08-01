8 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 2nd August 2022

The stock market watchers should be aware that the shares of Magellanic Cloud Limited, Anand Rathi, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Cummins India, DLF, Centum Electronics Limited, Sigachi Industries Limited, and S H Kelkar and Company Limited are going to trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 2nd August 2022.
The stock market watchers should be aware that the shares of Magellanic Cloud Limited, Anand Rathi, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Cummins India, DLF, Centum Electronics Limited, Sigachi Industries Limited, and S H Kelkar and Company Limited are going to trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 2nd August 2022. The Board of the above-mentioned companies have fixed 3rd August as the record date and as an ex-date falls 1 day prior to the record date, these stocks shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow. Due to India's T+2 rolling system, investors must buy shares at least two days before the record date to be eligible for dividends. The day before the record date is thus the ex-dividend date or the day on which stocks trade without the dividend amount.
The stock closed today at ₹380.00 apiece, down by 0.09% from the previous close. In the last 1 year the stock has given a multibagger return of 364.83% and on a YTD basis the stock has given a multibagger return of 403.64% so far in 2022.
Anand Rathi Wealth Limited
The Board of Directors has said in a regulatory filing that “As informed by the Company on April 12, 2022, Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6 per share. The Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for FY 2021-2022 will be Wednesday, August 03, 2022. Final Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval."
The stock closed at ₹655.60 apiece, up by 2.27% from the previous close.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for receiving Dividend of Rs. 3/- (@ 150%) per equity share having face value of Re. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22, is Wednesday,August 03, 2022. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the 102nd AGM, shall be paid on or before September 08, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."
The stock closed at ₹350.25 apiece on the NSE today, up by 3.24% from the previous close.
Cummins India
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “We wish to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors have recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 10.5/- (525%) per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each fulry paid up) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022 in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 8/- per share declared on February 10, 2022. The said final dividend, if approved by the Members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on September 06, 2022. The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 03, 2022, as the Record Date to determine the Members eligibility to receive Dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on May 26, 2022, for the Financial Year 2021-22."
The stock closed today at ₹1,221.00 apiece, down by 0.48% from the previous close.
DLF
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors have recommended dividend of ₹3/- per equity share of the face value of ₹2/- each for FY 2021-22, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 10th August 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 03 August 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of shareholders for payment of dividend for FY 2021-22. The dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before Thursday 8th September 2022, if approved by the shareholders and subject to deduction of tax at source at applicable rates."
The stock closed at ₹385.50 apiece, down by 0.12% from the previous close.
Centum Electronics Limited
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2022, had recommended final dividend for the financial year 2021- 22, subject to approval of the Members at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. In this regard, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, August 3, 2022, as Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2021-22."
The stock closed at ₹424.70 apiece today on the NSE, up by 0.71% from the previous close.
Sigachi Industries Limited
On 22.7.2022, the company said in stock exchange filings that Please note that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the following: Interim Dividend of 10% i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. Further, the Board noted that payment of Final Dividend for 2021-22 was an honest omission due to oversight. Therefore, towards its continuous commitment to Investors, the Board has declared Interim Dividend as a compensation for Final Dividend for FY 2021-22. Record Date: The date i.e., 03.08.2022 has been fixed as record date for payment of dividend. The interim dividend shall be paid within the prescribed time to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the registers of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owner of the shares as on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022 which is the record date fixed for the purpose."
The stock closed at ₹247.55 apiece on the NSE today, up by 1.27% from the previous close.
S H Kelkar and Company Limited
For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.75 (or 7.5 percent) per equity share on 13,84,20,801 fully paid–up equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10– each. This recommendation is subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the upcoming AGM. The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or after Thursday, August 11, 2022 to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 and will be payable on the basis of beneficial ownership as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 as per the details furnished by the Depositories, viz. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)/Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for the purpose as on that date."
The stock closed at ₹141.45 apiece on the NSE today, up by 1.58% from the previous close.