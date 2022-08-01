8 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 2nd August 2022

Magellanic Cloud Limited

The Board of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 (i.e. 5% on face value) per equity share of the face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. For the purpose of the same, the company has said in stock exchange filings that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, August 04, 2022 to Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members to the final dividend and for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those members, whose names appear in the Company's register of members as on August 03, 2022, and in respect of equity shares held in dematerialised form to those beneficial owners of the equity shares as at the end of business hours as on August 03, 2022, as per the details furnished by the depositories for this purpose. Kindly make a note of the above and arrange to announce the same to the members."