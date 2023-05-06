8 stocks to turn ex-dividend from May 8-12; Oracle Financial, Coforge, IndiaMART, Laurus Labs, others: Check list here3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Stock prices of 8 companies will turn ex-dividend in the trading week between May 8th to 12th. These stocks are Oracle Financial Services, Ramkrishna Forgings, Coforge, Laurus Labs, IndiaMART InterMESH, Kewal Kiran Clothing, 360 One Wam, and Aptus Value Housing Finance.
A total of 8 stocks will be in focus in the trading week ahead as they will turn ex-dividend. The record date of these stocks is the same as the ex-dividend dates. And hence, investors who are looking to avail of the dividend benefits will need to keep these important dates in check while trading. Dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits in a respective financial year to shareholders.
