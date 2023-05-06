A total of 8 stocks will be in focus in the trading week ahead as they will turn ex-dividend. The record date of these stocks is the same as the ex-dividend dates. And hence, investors who are looking to avail of the dividend benefits will need to keep these important dates in check while trading. Dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits in a respective financial year to shareholders.

