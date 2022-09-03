8 stocks to turn ex-dividend on 5 Sept. How much dividend shareholders will earn

A total of eight listed companies will turn ex-dividend on Monday (September 5) ahead of the record date. Dividends are referred to as bonuses or incentives given by a company from their profits to shareholders. Typically, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout. These eight stocks will be in focus during the trading sessions from September 5 to 9th.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}