8 stocks to turn ex-dividend on 5 Sept. How much dividend shareholders will earn

Typically, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout. These eight stocks will be in focus during the trading sessions from September 5 to 9th.
A total of eight listed companies will turn ex-dividend on Monday (September 5) ahead of the record date. Dividends are referred to as bonuses or incentives given by a company from their profits to shareholders. Typically, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout. These eight stocks will be in focus during the trading sessions from September 5 to 9th.
Generally, when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who have a portion of their stocks and that is called a "dividend". Meanwhile, the eligible shareholders for the dividend are those whose name appears in the register of the company on the record date.
The company is the largest manufacturer of chemical fertilizers in the state of Karnataka. Its main products are Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), NP 20:20:00:13, Ammonium Bi-Carbonate (ABC) - Food grade, Sulphuric Acid, Speciality fertilizers, and Nutrient products consisting of Water Soluble Fertilizers, Micronutrients & Soil Conditioners and Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF), an industrial product.
The company will pay a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
The company has fixed September 7 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
On BSE, the shares settled at ₹125.60 apiece down by 2.45% on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹1,488.55 crore.
IntraSoft Technologies
IntraSoft Technologies is an internet company that has capitalized on its technological resources and expertise to enable business growth benefitting stakeholders at all levels.
On Friday, the shares closed at ₹165.10 apiece flat compared to the previous closing on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹243.22 crore.
The company has fixed September 7 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
The company has announced a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for fiscal FY22.
Emmbi Industries
On BSE, the company's shares closed at ₹99.25 lower by 1.93%. The company's market cap is around ₹175.58 crore.
The company has fixed September 7 as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders. While, if the dividend is declared in the AGM, then it will be paid on or before September 30, 2022.
The company's annual general meeting is scheduled on September 13.
Emmbi has announced a dividend of Re 0.60 per equity share (6%) having a face value of ₹10 each for FY22.
Emmbi Industries is India's most valued woven polymer processing company.
Garware Technical Fibres
The company is one of India’s leading players in the technical textiles sector.
It has fixed September 7 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend. The company has scheduled its annual general meeting on September 13.
If declared in AGM, the company will pay a dividend of ₹7 per equity share (70% on 2,06,18,169 shares having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year FY22.
On BSE, the shares ended at ₹3,430.80 apiece down by ₹6.65 or 0.19%. The company's market cap is around ₹7,073.68 crore.
Bharat Rasayan
Bharat Rasayan is an R&D-driven chemical manufacturing company that was established in 1989. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of Cosmetic ingredients with a primary focus on personal care(Skincare, HairCare, and Anti-bacterial ) preservatives.
The record date for its dividend is fixed on September 7. It will pay a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share (50%) for the financial year FY22.
On BSE, the shares closed at ₹12,410.70 apiece down by 1.53% on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹5,274.55 crore.
Transpek Industries
The company is a quality supplier and manufacturer of chemicals. It manufactures a plethora of products to meet the demands of a diverse set of industries like agrochemicals, polymers, pharma, dyestuff, flavour & fragrance, and surfactants, etc.
Transpek has fixed September 7 as the record date for a dividend of ₹22.50 per equity share (225%) on the face value of ₹10 each. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the AGM.
The company's annual general meeting is scheduled on September 14.
On BSE, Transpek shares closed at ₹1,926.40 apiece down by 0.54% on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹1,076 crore.
Yuken India
On BSE, Yuken shares have closed at ₹555.35 apiece higher by 2.8% on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹666.42 crore.
The company will pay a dividend of 8% i.e. ₹0.80 per equity share on the face value of Rs10 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. Its record date is fixed as September 7.
Yuken is in the business of hydraulics. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Malur, (near Bangalore) spread across sprawling 18 Acres of lush green environment.
How will investors receive dividend
According to the BSE FAQs, the company provides the facility of direct credit of the Dividend to the member’s bank account. Listing Regulations also mandate Companies to credit the Dividend to the members electronically. Members are therefore urged to avail of this facility to ensure safe and speedy credit of their dividend into their Bank account.