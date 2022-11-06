Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  8 stocks whose buybacks are currently open: Check here

8 stocks whose buybacks are currently open: Check here

2 min read . 10:42 PM ISTLivemint
These 8 companies have announced share buyback

  • These companies have announced share buybacks which is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price.

Here is a list of companies whose buybacks are still open in the market:

Here is a list of companies whose buybacks are still open in the market:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

1) Mindteck : Information technology company Mindteck in August announced its buyback. The buyback size has been fixed at 13.70 crore, and the buyback price is 180. The buyback opened on August 24, 2022 and will close on February 23,2023. On Friday, the scrip ended at 145.15. If buyback offer is fully completed, the target promoter holding in the company will reach 65.68%.

2) Marksans Pharma: The Mumbai-headquartered company in a notification on July 8 said it would buy shares worth 60 crore. The buyback opened on July 15, 2022, and shall close on January 14, 2023 and the buyback price is fixed at 60. On Friday, the stock ended at 50.90.

3) International Conveyors: International Conveyors' buyback opened on November 3, 2022, and will conclude on May 3, 2023. The buyback size amounts to 29.70 crore, and the price band is fixed at 75. On Friday’s trade, the scrip ended at 59.75 per share.

4) SP Apparels: Manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments buyback opened on November 3, 2022, and will close on November 17, 2023. The buyback size amounts to 35.10 crore, while the price band is set at fixed at 585. On Friday, the stock ended at 378.75.

5) Shyam Century Ferrous: The small cap metal firm, the buyback opened on October 25, 2022 and will conclude on November 9, 2022. The buyback size has been fixed at 28 crore, and the price is fixed at 28. On Friday’, the stock ended at 22.85

6) TCI Express: The company opened its buyback on August 18, 2022 and it will conclude on Feburary 13, 2023. The company's buyback Price is fixed at 2050 and the issue size is set at 75 crore. On Friday, the stock ended at 1,797.10.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

7) Techno Electric & Engineering: The power-infrastructure company's buyback opened on July 20, 2022, and will conclude on January 19, 2023. The buyback size amounts to 130 crore, and the price is fixed at 325. On Friday, the stock ended at 288.35.

8) Kaveri Seed: Agricultural products company Kaveri Seed buyback size amounts 125.65 crore share buyback via the open market route at a price band of 700. Kaveri Seed is a smallcap company with a market capitalization of 2,810 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP