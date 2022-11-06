8 stocks whose buybacks are currently open: Check here

8 stocks whose buybacks are currently open: Check here2 min read . 10:42 PM IST
- These companies have announced share buybacks which is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium
A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price.
A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price.
Here is a list of companies whose buybacks are still open in the market:
Here is a list of companies whose buybacks are still open in the market:
1) Mindteck : Information technology company Mindteck in August announced its buyback. The buyback size has been fixed at ₹13.70 crore, and the buyback price is ₹180. The buyback opened on August 24, 2022 and will close on February 23,2023. On Friday, the scrip ended at ₹145.15. If buyback offer is fully completed, the target promoter holding in the company will reach 65.68%.
2) Marksans Pharma: The Mumbai-headquartered company in a notification on July 8 said it would buy shares worth ₹60 crore. The buyback opened on July 15, 2022, and shall close on January 14, 2023 and the buyback price is fixed at ₹60. On Friday, the stock ended at ₹50.90.
3) International Conveyors: International Conveyors' buyback opened on November 3, 2022, and will conclude on May 3, 2023. The buyback size amounts to ₹29.70 crore, and the price band is fixed at ₹75. On Friday’s trade, the scrip ended at ₹59.75 per share.
4) SP Apparels: Manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments buyback opened on November 3, 2022, and will close on November 17, 2023. The buyback size amounts to ₹35.10 crore, while the price band is set at fixed at ₹585. On Friday, the stock ended at ₹378.75.
5) Shyam Century Ferrous: The small cap metal firm, the buyback opened on October 25, 2022 and will conclude on November 9, 2022. The buyback size has been fixed at ₹28 crore, and the price is fixed at ₹28. On Friday’, the stock ended at ₹22.85
6) TCI Express: The company opened its buyback on August 18, 2022 and it will conclude on Feburary 13, 2023. The company's buyback Price is fixed at ₹2050 and the issue size is set at ₹75 crore. On Friday, the stock ended at ₹1,797.10.
7) Techno Electric & Engineering: The power-infrastructure company's buyback opened on July 20, 2022, and will conclude on January 19, 2023. The buyback size amounts to ₹130 crore, and the price is fixed at ₹325. On Friday, the stock ended at ₹288.35.
8) Kaveri Seed: Agricultural products company Kaveri Seed buyback size amounts ₹125.65 crore share buyback via the open market route at a price band of ₹700. Kaveri Seed is a smallcap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,810 crore.