8 stocks whose buybacks are currently open: Check here

1) Mindteck : Information technology company Mindteck in August announced its buyback. The buyback size has been fixed at ₹13.70 crore, and the buyback price is ₹180. The buyback opened on August 24, 2022 and will close on February 23,2023. On Friday, the scrip ended at ₹145.15. If buyback offer is fully completed, the target promoter holding in the company will reach 65.68%.

